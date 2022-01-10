Everton defender Lucas Digne accepts personal terms with Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard hopeful of completing £25m deal for Chelsea target this week
Published
Lucas Digne has already accepted personal terms from Aston Villa and is ready to sign a long-term contract, talkSPORT understands. Villa are hopeful of completing a £25million swoop for the wantaway Everton left-back this week. Toffees boss Rafael Benitez confirmed last week that the France international wanted to quit Goodison Park. “I think it was […]Full Article