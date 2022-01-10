Ice hockey fans across the USA have paid tribute to 10th grade student Teddy Balkind after he was tragically killed following a freak accident during a school gameFull Article
Hockey starlet Teddy Balkind killed after skate slashes neck in freak accident
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Conn. H.S. Hockey Player Died After Skate Cut Neck, Death Ruled 'Accident'
Connecticut high school hockey player Teddy Balkind tragically died after a skate cut his neck during a game last week ... the..
TMZ.com