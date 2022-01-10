Tennis star Novak Djokovic has spoken out for the first time after winning the appeal against the cancellation of his visa ahead of the Australian Open this monthFull Article
Novak Djokovic breaks silence with court pic as family claim 'biggest win of his career'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Novak Djokovic back on the court as family say Australia visa decision is ‘biggest win of his career’ with 20-time Grand Slam winner turning attention to Australian Open
Novak Djokovic has turned his attention to fighting for the Australian Open amid his visa issues. The 20-time Grand Slam winner saw..
talkSPORT