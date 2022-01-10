Dolphins fire coach Brian Flores despite 8-1 finish to season
Owner Stephen Ross announced the decision to fire Brian Flores, saying "key dynamics" of organization were not functioning at acceptable level.
Brian Flores has been fired by the Miami Dolphins after three seasons, the team announced.
