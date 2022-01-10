Masters 2022: John Higgins beats Zhao Xintong to reach quarter-finals
John Higgins moves into the quarter-finals of the Masters with an emphatic 6-2 victory over UK champion Zhao Xintong at Alexandra Palace.Full Article
