Skip Bayless explains why he is confident in his Cowboys defeating the 49ers in Wild Card Round I UNDISPUTED

The Cowboys steamrolled the Philadelphia Eagles with a score 51-26 on Saturday night, and after the Los Angeles Rams' loss yesterday, Dallas moved up to the No. 3 seed in the NFC Playoffs. In the Wild Card Round next Sunday, Dak Prescott and company will host the San Francisco 49ers, who looked revitalized in their OT win over L.A. yesterday and could be a scary matchup in the postseason. Skip Bayless explains why he is confident in his Cowboys to defeat the 49ers in the Wild Card Round.