Shannon Sharpe on Lakers' loss vs. Grizzlies: LeBron is back in his first Cleveland days I UNDISPUTED
The Los Angeles Lakers headed into last night's game with the Memphis Grizzlies full of confidence after winning four games in a row. However, LA's streak was snapped despite LeBron James' 35-point performance, as Russell Westbrook only pitched in six points in a 127-119 loss to Ja Morant and company. Shannon Sharpe breaks down what happened in the Lakers' tough loss against the Grizzlies.Full Article