Yankees Name Rachel Balkovec as First Woman Manager in Minors
Published
Having served as a hitting coach in the team’s system, Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage a team in affiliated baseball.Full Article
Published
Having served as a hitting coach in the team’s system, Rachel Balkovec will be the first woman to manage a team in affiliated baseball.Full Article
The New York Yankees plan to name Rachel Balkovec as manager of their Low-A squad, the Tampa Tarpons.
The 34-year-old Balkovec joined the Yankees organization as a minor league hitting coach in 2019.