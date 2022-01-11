Novak Djokovic has returned to training at the Australian Open a day after winning a legal battle over the cancellation of his visa.Djokovic was seen warming up in a gym at Melbourne Park before going into the players' area and...Full Article
Tennis: Novak Djokovic returns to the court ahead of Australian Open defence
