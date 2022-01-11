Chelsea transfer news: Didier Drogba's wish to see Mohamed Salah return to Chelsea has moved one step closer as Liverpool's contract negotiations with the Egypt striker drag onFull Article
Chelsea can pounce on Mohamed Salah's situation amid ongoing Liverpool contract talks
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Mohamed Salah explains why he needed to prove Chelsea wrong as Liverpool contract talks drag on
Mohamed Salah officially left Chelsea to sign for Roma in 2016 after two loan spells in Serie A
Football.london