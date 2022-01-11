Southampton and Brentford face off in the Premier League this evening but fans won't be able to watch the action live.Full Article
Why Southampton vs Brentford Premier League clash isn't on TV in the UK
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Better than Messi? Brentford boss Thomas Frank heaps praise on James Ward-Prowse’s free-kick skills
talkSPORT
James Ward-Prowse compared to all-time great Lionel Messi? That’s what Brentford boss Thomas Frank has done ahead of his team’s..
-
Southampton v Brentford
BBC Local News
-
Bitesize Prediction: Southampton vs Brentford – 11/01/22
SoccerNews.com