Sydney Classic 2022: Raducanu loses first match of season to Rybakina in packed Sydney draw
Published
It is still hard to believe that the young 19-year-old Briton, Emma Raducanu, reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her […]Full Article
Published
It is still hard to believe that the young 19-year-old Briton, Emma Raducanu, reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her […]Full Article
Emma Raducanu has lost her opening match of the year after being knocked out in less than an hour at the Sydney Classic.
Emma Raducanu celebrated a brief moment of respite during her disappointing first match of the new season against Elena Rybakina -..