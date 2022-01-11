Sydney Classic 2022: Raducanu loses first match of season to Rybakina in packed Sydney draw

Sydney Classic 2022: Raducanu loses first match of season to Rybakina in packed Sydney draw

The Sport Review

Published

It is still hard to believe that the young 19-year-old Briton, Emma Raducanu, reached the fourth round of Wimbledon in just her […]

Full Article