Chelsea transfer news: Chelsea target Federico Chiesa suffered ACL injury during Juventus' 4-3 win over AS Roma but he has delivered a fighting message as he starts his recoveryFull Article
Federico Chiesa sends message to fans amid £63m Chelsea transfer setback
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Federico Chiesa to Chelsea transfer: £63m blow, player sends message, Liverpool move 'rejected'
All the very latest concerning Chelsea’s chase for Juventus star Federico Chiesa, with the Blues and Liverpool reportedly set to..
Football.london