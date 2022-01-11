Afcon 2021: Holders Algeria held to 0-0 draw by Sierra Leone
Published
Algeria begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a goalless draw against a stubborn Sierra Leone side in Group E.Full Article
Published
Algeria begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a goalless draw against a stubborn Sierra Leone side in Group E.Full Article
Algeria begin the defence of their Africa Cup of Nations title with a goalless draw against a stubborn Sierra Leone side in Group..