Nick Wright: Josh Allen & Bills can’t afford to lose to a rookie QB in Wild Card Weekend I FIRST THINGS FIRST
Josh Allen says he's looking ahead, and focusing on getting his team to the Super Bowl, but the Buffalo Bills have to survive Wild Card Weekend against the New England Patriots first. Nick Wright explains why this is a must-win matchup for the Bills, and why losing to the rookie quarterback Mac Jones would be a devastating blow to the franchise. Watch as he, LaVar Arrington, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes share their thoughts on this Wild Card round.