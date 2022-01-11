Ryan Shawcross got ‘dirtiest look ever’ from Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United as Stoke legend announces retirement after season-ending back injury at David Beckham’s Inter Miami
Ryan Shawcross announced his retirement from football, calling time on his 16-year playing career. The 34-year-old suffered a season-ending back injury playing for David Beckham’s Inter Miami in August. “Despite stepping out of my playing career due to injury, my passion for the game is still intact, and after having secured my coaching licences, I […]Full Article