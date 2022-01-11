There’s nothing college football can do about SEC dominance – Colin Cowherd reacts to Georgia’s National Title I THE HERD
Published
Colin Cowherd reacts to the University of Georgia's National Title win, their first National Title in 41 years. The Georgia Bulldogs defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18 in the College Football Playoff National Title Game. This marks the SEC's second straight National Title win and their fifth in the last seven years. Colin Cowherd discuss the SEC's dominance in College Football and what can be done to change it.Full Article