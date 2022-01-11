Lewis Hamilton missed out on what would have been a record-breaking eighth F1 drivers' championship after Michael Masi failed to implement the rules correctly in Abu DhabiFull Article
Lewis Hamilton only dropped F1 title appeal 'because Michael Masi said he would leave'
Daily Star0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Racing lines: why there's hope for F1 in 2022
Can George Russell revive faith in F1 as he steps up to Mercedes?
New year, new-look Formula 1. If you couldn’t care..
Autocar