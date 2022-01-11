Olympic medalist, Texas A&M track star Deon Lendore dies in car crash
Deon Lendore, 29, was a 12-time All-American at Texas A&M and won a bronze medal for Trinidad and Tobago at the 2012 London Olympics in the men's 4x400 relay.
3x Olympic track star, Deon Lendore has tragically died after a three-car crash in Texas, TMZ Sports has confirmed. He was only 29...