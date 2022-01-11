2022 MLS SuperDraft: Maryland's Ben Bender goes No. 1 to Charlotte FC
Major League Soccer expansion club Charlotte FC selected Maryland midfielder Ben Bender with the No. 1 pick during the 2022 MLS SuperDraft on Tuesday.
