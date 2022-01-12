No. 19 Texas Tech ends No. 1 Baylor men's basketball's 21-game win streak
Adonis Arms scored 14 points as Texas Tech beat No. 1 Baylor on Tuesday, giving the Red Raiders back-to-back upset victories after stunning Kansas.
Texas Tech snapped No. 1 Baylor's 21-game winning streak Tuesday night in a 65-62 victory in Waco, meaning there are now no..
