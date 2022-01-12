Novak Djokovic admits breaking isolation while Covid positive
Published
In a lengthy statement, the tennis star also says his agent made a mistake on his Australian entry form.Full Article
Published
In a lengthy statement, the tennis star also says his agent made a mistake on his Australian entry form.Full Article
Tennis star Novak Djokovic released a long statement on Wednesday, with details on why he was not in isolation after testing..
Watch VideoLocked in a dispute over his COVID-19 vaccination status, Novak Djokovic was confined to an immigration detention hotel..