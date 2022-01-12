Saina Nehwal on actor Siddharth's apology - 'I am happy he has apologised'

Saina Nehwal on actor Siddharth's apology - 'I am happy he has apologised'

Zee News

Published

Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, on Wednesday (January 12), said that she is happy that actor Siddharth has apologised for his sexist tweet against her. 

Full Article