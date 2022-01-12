Saina Nehwal on actor Siddharth's apology - 'I am happy he has apologised'
Published
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, on Wednesday (January 12), said that she is happy that actor Siddharth has apologised for his sexist tweet against her.Full Article
Published
Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal, on Wednesday (January 12), said that she is happy that actor Siddharth has apologised for his sexist tweet against her.Full Article
Actor Siddharth, whose response to a tweet by badminton player Saina Nehwal has stirred up a controversy, tendered an apology to..
Actor Siddharth issued a clarification that he did not mean to disrespect anyone and his tweet contained no kind of insinuation.