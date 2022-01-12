Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele is a free agent in the summer and he may even leave the Nou Camp in January, so we simulated the 2021/22 season with him at Newcastle United to see what could happenFull Article
We 'signed' Ousmane Dembele for Newcastle United in January - and he made a huge impact
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Newcastle United 'want' Balotelli, target Everton ace and get huge Dembele boost
Ex-Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli has been linked with a sensational Premier League return with Newcastle..
Daily Star