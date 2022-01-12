Tottenham Hotspur will host Chelsea in the second leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final on Wednesday night, so we simulated the clash on FIFA 22 to get a pre-match score predictionFull Article
We simulated Tottenham vs Chelsea to get a Carabao Cup semi-final second leg prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham confirmed team vs Chelsea: Lo Celso, Winks and Gollini start, Doherty on the left
Football.london
Antonio Conte has named his Tottenham Hotspur side to face Chelsea in the Carabao Cup semi-final second leg on Wednesday night
Advertisement
More coverage
Kante and Silva return, Saul's skill - 3 things spotted in Chelsea training ahead of Tottenham
Football.london
The second leg of Chelsea's Carabao Cup semi-final with Tottenham takes place on Wednesday night