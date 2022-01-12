Africa Cup of Nations match descends into chaos when referee blows for full time BEFORE end of 90 minutes, forcing security to escort him from pitch as Tunisian players and coaches react furiously
If you thought Graham Poll dishing out three yellow cards to the same player at the 2006 World Cup was bad, wait till you get a load of this! Zambian official Janny Sikazwe had the nightmare of performances in Tunisia’s defeat to Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations, where he awarded two controversial penalties, […]Full Article