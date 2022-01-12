Andy Carroll's two moments of footballing magic were cruelly snatched away from him, but the Reading hitman is not the only player to have seen their wonder goals disallowedFull Article
Best disallowed goals ever as Andy Carroll is denied 'greatest brace of all-time'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Andy Carroll scores bicycle kick and incredible volley for Reading… but both goals get disallowed
Andy Carroll scored two of the best goals of his career on Tuesday night… only for them to both be ruled out. The 33-year-old..
talkSPORT