Masters snooker 2022: Judd Trump beats Mark Allen to reach quarter-finals
Published
Judd Trump makes three centuries as he comes from behind to beat Mark Allen 6-5 in the first-round at the Masters.Full Article
Published
Judd Trump makes three centuries as he comes from behind to beat Mark Allen 6-5 in the first-round at the Masters.Full Article
Judd Trump makes three centuries as he comes from behind to beat Mark Allen 6-5 in the first-round at the Masters.
Mark Allen will attempt to put his off-table problems to one side and recreate the magic that saw him land the Masters in 2018 when..