Barcelona fans were quick to point the finger at Sergio Busquets and Dani Alves after Vinicius Jr opened the scoring for Real Madrid in Wednesday night's El ClasicoFull Article
Vinicius Jr's Real Madrid goal vs Barcelona has fans agreeing over Busquets and Alves
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Dani Alves set for thorough examination by Vinicius as Barcelona hope Supercopa Clasico is turning p
Twelve months ago, Dani Alves was in training with Sao Paulo in between a disappointing draw with Athletico Paranaense and 1-0 home..
SoccerNews.com