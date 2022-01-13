The World Health Organisation has said vaccine mandates should be a "last resort" as the fallout from the Novak Djokovic saga continues.The comments come after Djokovic attempted to enter Australia to play tennis without proof of...Full Article
WHO says vaccine mandates should be a 'last resort' amid Novak Djokovic saga
New Zealand Herald0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Djokovic visa row: WHO says vaccine mandates should be ‘last resort’
The World Health Organisation has reiterated its stance that vaccination status should not be used to disqualify people from..
Sydney Morning Herald