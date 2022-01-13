News24.com | Bowen at the double as West Ham return to Premier League top 4
Jarrod Bowen scored twice as West Ham returned to the top four of the Premier League with a win at home to basement club Norwich.Full Article
Here is how football.london rated the West Ham players during the Premier League clash with Norwich City
West Ham move up to fourth in the Premier League as they inflict a sixth consecutive defeat on bottom club Norwich at London..