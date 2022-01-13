Lucas Digne has launched a stunning attack on Everton chief Rafa Benitez for forcing him out of the club ahead of his imminent £25m transfer to Premier League rivals Aston VillaFull Article
Lucas Digne says goodbye to Everton with dig at Rafa Benitez ahead of Aston Villa move
