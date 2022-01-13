Novak Djokovic in Australian Open draw despite deportation threat, Andy Murray gets No.21 seed, Emma Raducanu faces American Sloane Stephens as Brits handed tough opening matches
Novak Djokovic was included in the Australian Open draw despite ongoing uncertainty that he could still have his visa cancelled. Djokovic is set to face fellow Serb, Miomir Kecmanovic, but Alex Hawke, the country’s Immigration Minister, is set to make a decision on Friday. The 34-year-old is the defending champion and top seed in the […]Full Article