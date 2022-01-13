Newcastle confirm Chris Wood transfer from Burnley as Magpies snatch Premier League relegation rivals’ star striker for £20million
Published
Newcastle have confirmed the signing of striker Chris Wood from Burnley. The New Zealand international becomes the Premier League side’s second acquisition of the January transfer window, following the arrival of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid. Wood joins for a fee thought to be around £20million, with Burnley confirming a release clause was triggered. Toon […]Full Article