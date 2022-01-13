Cristiano Ronaldo says Ralf Rangnick ‘is going to do a good job’ and insists Manchester United must not finish below the top three in the Premier League
Cristiano Ronaldo has fired a warning to his teammates, insisting Manchester United should be finishing third in the Premier League – minimum. The Portuguese’s first season back at Old Trafford has far from gone to plan with Man United currently seventh in the Premier League. They face a fight to finish in the Champions League […]Full Article