Mercedes boss Toto Wolff is set to meet with new FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem amid rumours of Lewis Hamilton's retirement.Full Article
Mercedes to demand director Michael Masi is axed or Lewis Hamilton 'will quit'
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Red Bull team would also feel 'robbed' according Albers
Jan.21 - Red Bull would have behaved "exactly the same" as Mercedes had the situation been reversed at the explosively contentious..
F1-Fansite
Lewis Hamilton’s retirement decision spoiled by FIA report date and Michael Masi could be fired following Abu Dhabi finale that handed Max Verstappen the title
Lewis Hamilton’s plans to leave his retirement decision until after the FIA’s inquiry into the controversial 2021 season finale..
talkSPORT