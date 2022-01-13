Aston Villa transfer news: Digne deal done, Man United transfer call & Bissouma price tag claim
Published
The latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive as left-back Lucas Digne completes his move from Everton.Full Article
Published
The latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive as left-back Lucas Digne completes his move from Everton.Full Article
Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what has been said about a potential price tag for Yves Bissouma with..