Newcastle fans would be ‘protesting outside training ground’ if Steve Bruce had signed Chris Wood, says Gabby Agbonlahor, who adds that the striker is under pressure to hit the ground running
Published
Newcastle fans would be lining up outside the club’s training ground to vent their frustration at Chris Wood’s signing if Steve Bruce was still in charge. That’s the view of former Aston Villa striker Gabby Agbonlahor, who says supporters are more positive about the transfer because he was bought by current manager Eddie Howe. The […]Full Article