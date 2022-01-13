Chris Broussard: The Lakers’ plethora of issues start with the defense and Russell Westbrook I UNDISPUTED

Russell Westbrook scored only 8 points on 2-of-14 shooting in the Los Angeles Lakers 125-116 loss to the Sacramento Kings. While LeBron James had a game-high 34 points, the Lakers did blow a 14-point lead when their defense slipped and frustration took over as the purple and gold fell back to .500 on the season. First Things First co-host Chris Broussard breaks down what's wrong with the Lakers, whom many people predicted to win the Western Conference prior to the season.