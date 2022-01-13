Atlanta's Cam Reddish traded to the Knicks in deal for Kevin Knox
Published
The Knicks also will receive Solomon Hill and a futureÂ draft pick in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick.Full Article
Published
The Knicks also will receive Solomon Hill and a futureÂ draft pick in exchange for Kevin Knox and a protected first-round pick.Full Article
The Hawks are trading Cam Reddish to the Knicks for Kevin Knox in a swap of former first-round draft selections, sources tell ESPN.
The New York Knicks are acquiring forward Cam Reddish from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. In..