"The Sixers are fighting for the image of the league" – Skip Bayless weighs in on the 76ers-Ben Simmons saga I UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless discuss the trade rumors involving Philadelphia 76ers' Ben Simmons. Simmons an all star guard has yet to play this NBA season after notifying the 76ers he no longer wanted to play for the organization. Simmons was criticized by teammate Joel Embiid and head coach Doc Rivers following the 76ers second round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the 2021 NBA Playoffs. Simmons is the second year of a five-year, $177 million contract extension that was signed prior to last season.