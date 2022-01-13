Arsenal hero Jack Wilshere refuses to put ANY Tottenham players in combined Gunners-Spurs XI – not even England captain Harry Kane
Jack Wilshere famously led Arsenal’s expletive-laden chant about Tottenham from an open-top bus. ‘What do we think of Tottenham?’ he bellowed from a microphone, forever endearing himself to the adoring Gunners fans below. The former Arsenal midfielder’s latest claim on talkSPORT will no doubt strengthen that bond – and perhaps make him even less welcome […]Full Article