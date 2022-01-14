Djokovic faces deportation as visa revoked again
The Australian government has revoked tennis star Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time, just three days before the Australian Open is to begin.Full Article
Another major winter storm is poised to hit much of the U.S., Novak Djokovic faces deportation from Australia again and more news..
The Australian government cancelled Novak Djokovic's visa for a second time on Friday, saying the world tennis No. 1, unvaccinated..