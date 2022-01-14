Lewis Hamilton’s retirement decision spoiled by FIA report date and Michael Masi could be fired following Abu Dhabi finale that handed Max Verstappen the title
Lewis Hamilton's plans to leave his retirement decision until after the FIA's inquiry into the controversial 2021 season finale have been complicated by the news the report won't be ready until the new campaign. Hamilton was left heartbroken in Abu Dhabi when a late and unprecedented decision from race director Michael Masi set up Max