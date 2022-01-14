Rugby superstar Sonny Bill Williams is set to train with WBC champion Tyson Fury in the UK ahead of his boxing return. The dual-code New Zealand international will face Barry Hall in MarchFull Article
Rugby star Sonny Bill Williams to train alongside Tyson Fury before boxing bout
