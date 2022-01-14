Teddy Sheringham calls Arsenal and Tottenham average ahead of north London derby, insisting West Ham can beat Premier League rivals to top four

talkSPORT

Ex-Tottenham and West Ham striker Teddy Sheringham suggests the Hammers can beat Arsenal and Spurs to the top four, calling the north London teams ‘average’. Sunday’s north London derby represents a massive moment in the race for Champions League football. Questions have lingered over the Gunners and Spurs this season, but both can take a […]

