Marcellus Wiley disagrees with Sean McVay saying Matthew Stafford has an “established” resume I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Matthew Stafford is looking for his first playoff win when the Los Angeles Rams try to defeat the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. Stafford was the Rams' biggest offseason move but is 0-3 in the playoffs. However, Sean McVay still has his quarterback's back, saying quote: 'I think that he's got an established resume. I think that's something you want to be able to do. He was instrumental in leading us to our first division title that we've had since 2018 and that's a big deal, but now it's the next step...' Marcellus Wiley breaks down why he believes Stafford's resume is not established.