World number one tennis player's legal team reveal grounds for appeal would centre on decision to cancel 'unvaccinated' sportsman's right to be in countryFull Article
Novak Djokovic visa appeal set at Federal Court of Australia
Wales Online0 shares 2 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Djokovic launches court appeal over second deportation order
Rumble
Novak Djokovic's lawyers are appealing to a federal court in Australia, to try to overturn a Government decision, to..
Australian Immigration Minister Cancels Novak Djokovic's Visa for a 2nd Time
Wibbitz Top Stories
Advertisement
More coverage
Australia Revokes Tennis Star Novak Djokovic's Visa Again
Newsy
Watch VideoNovak Djokovic faces deportation again after the Australian government revoked his visa for a second time, the latest..
-
Novak Djokovic's appeal in court to be heard on January 15 after Australia cancels visa again
Zee News
-
Djokovic appeal to be heard Saturday after Australia cancels visa again
Upworthy
-
News24.com | Djokovic case referred to Australian Federal Court: judge
News24
-
Djokovic faces deportation as Australia revokes visa again
SeattlePI.com