Sheamus and Ricochet locked horns on Friday Night SmackDown in a fierce showdown as the building rivalry continued to intensify.Full Article
Sheamus and Ricochet go head-to-head on Friday Night Smackdown | WWE on FOX
FOX Sports0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Roman Reigns confronts Royal Rumble challenger Seth Rollins | WWE on Fox
Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins came face to face on Friday Night SmackDown after WWE Official Adam Pearce hand-picked Rollins to..
FOX Sports
Seth Rollins faces Big E on the road to the Royal Rumble | WWE on Fox
Seth Rollins was selected to face Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble after Adam Pearce was put in charge of deciding the Tribal..
FOX Sports