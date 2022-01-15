Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui was unhappy at being asked questions regarding Newcastle's interest in Diego Carlos, while the Magpies are said to have had an offer knocked back for Chris Smalling.Full Article
Sevilla anger over Carlos, Newcastle Smalling bid rejected, Mavididi interest
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Newcastle anger Sevilla over Diego Carlos, Smalling bid rejected, Mavididi interest
Sevilla manager Julen Lopetegui was unhappy at being asked questions regarding Newcastle's interest in Diego Carlos, while the..
Daily Star